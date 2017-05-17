3 burned in 2-alarm fire at Burke home

- Three people were injured in a 2-alarm fire at a rowhome in Fairfax County Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a house in the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in Burke, Virginia.

The three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by emergency crews to local hospitals.

One cat was killed in the fire. Two dogs are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.