3 burned in 2-alarm fire at Burke home

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 17 2017 08:36AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 10:22AM EDT

BURKE, Va. - Three people were injured in a 2-alarm fire at a rowhome in Fairfax County Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 6:30 a.m. at a house in the 10000 block of Spring Oak Court in Burke, Virginia.

The three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported by emergency crews to local hospitals.

One cat was killed in the fire. Two dogs are unaccounted for.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories