Ellicott City water main break floods portion of Main Street

- A water main break is flooding parts of Main Street in Ellicott City, Md.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Main Street, between Rogers Avenue and Klein Avenue is closed indefinitely. Aerial images from SkyFox show a large sinkhole that has opened in the roadway at the scene of the break.

In July of last year, a catastrophic storm ripped through the town, shattering glass windows, swallowing cars, demolishing structures and devouring their foundations. Antique shops, restaurants, a toy store and a bar were all damaged.

The storm claimed the lives of two visitors, Jessica Watsula and Joseph Blevins, whose cars were swept into the Patapsco River's raging waters. Video captured from the flood showed men forming a human chain to rescue a woman inside her car as it was being swept away in rushing flood water.

The rebuilding process left many businesses closed for several months.

MOBILE USERS | WATCH LIVE HERE