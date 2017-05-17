Armed suspects rob 7-Eleven stores overnight in Montgomery County, police say

 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

 ] Hide Caption  ] Show Caption

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 17 2017 05:59AM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 05:59AM EDT

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Police are searching for a group of gunmen they say robbed two convenience stores overnight in Montgomery County.

The first robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 15900 block of Grove Road in Gaithersburg. A call for a robbery at a second 7-Eleven location was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the 15800 block of Frederick Road in Derwood.

Police are looking for three masked suspects armed with handguns in both of the incidents.

It is unclear if the suspects took anything during the robberies.

No injuries were reported.

