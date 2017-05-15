Woman reportedly finds squid-like substance in bottle of coconut water

- A New York woman claims she found a strange, squid-like substance at the bottom of a bottle of coconut water.

Barbara Kline made the gross discovery and posted the pictures on her Facebook page that has been viewed more that 71,000 times.

She says, 'I still can't believe this I'm so disgusted it's the only water I ever drink I will never in my life drink it again... It looks like a freaking octopus just looking at it makes me sick.'

The expiration date on the bottle read 7/17/17.

Kline said she vomited for multiple days after consuming part of the chunky unknown substance. She reportedly sought medical attention and contacted Vita Coco.

