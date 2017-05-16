Metro SafeTrack Surge #15 shuts down 5 Orange Line stations until June 15th

WASHINGTON - Metro's SafeTrack Surge #15 begins on Tuesday. This Surge will shut down five stations of the Orange Line between the New Carrollton and the Stadium Armory stations.
Closures at the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will remain in place through June 15th.
Free shuttle buses will run about every 30 minutes between the impacted stations.
GET THE DETAILS: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/Surge-15.cfm
SafeTrack Surge #15 Orange Line: New Carrollton to Stadium-Armory
SafeTrack Surge #15 will result in a shutdown on a portion of the Orange Line between New Carrollton and Stadium-Armory stations from May 16 through June 15, 2017.
Highlights:
On Weekdays:
Weekend train frequencies may change to coordinate with other planned track work on the Metrorail system. Weekend service information is posted in the Alerts & Advisories section.
Prince George's County SafeTrack Page - Information and alternatives for commuters in Prince George's County during SafeTrack
Riders using free Metro shuttle buses should take note of the following:
Express shuttle bus service will be available between the Reston South Park & Ride to Pentagon/Crystal City during weekdays:
COMMUTER RAILPenn Line (via Bowie State or New Carrollton) downtown.
During Surge #15 MARC's Penn Line will add more rail cars to trains for added capacity.
Visit MARC's SafeTrack advisory page for Surge #15parking availability map for spaces available by station.
BIKE
Capital Bikeshare- A bike transit service of the departments of transportation in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Montgomery County
Washington Area Bicyclist Association - Tips and directions on the best bike routes during Metro's SafeTrack program.
RideSmart Solutions - Guide to alternative transportation options in Prince George's County.
Maryland RideShare - Program offered by the MTA's Commuter Assistance Office that enables thousands of commuters to reduce their commuting costs through the use of carpooling, vanpooling and various alternative commute options.
Fairfax County Ride Sources - The RideSources program provides commuters with free ridesharing information, including ridematching assistance to form or join carpools or vanpools.
Vanpool Alliance - A public-private partnership to support vanpool riders and providers in Northern Virginia.
If you have any questions or need assistance planning your trip, please call Metro Customer Service at (202) 637-7000.