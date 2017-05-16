Metro SafeTrack Surge #15 shuts down 5 Orange Line stations until June 15th

- Metro's SafeTrack Surge #15 begins on Tuesday. This Surge will shut down five stations of the Orange Line between the New Carrollton and the Stadium Armory stations.

Closures at the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will remain in place through June 15th.

Free shuttle buses will run about every 30 minutes between the impacted stations.

GET THE DETAILS: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/Surge-15.cfm

Orange Line trains will operate near normal service between Vienna and Largo Town Center.

Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory every 12 minutes.