Metro SafeTrack Surge #15 shuts down 5 Orange Line stations until June 15th

Limited free shuttle buses (every 30 minute) will operate with stops at all stations between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, Minnesota Ave and Stadium Armory

Free EXPRESS shuttle buses will operate more frequently to connect to Blue Line stations for quicker, easier transfers to rail service:

- Minnesota Ave to Stadium-Armory

- Deanwood to Capitol Heights

- Cheverly to Morgan Blvd

- Landover and New Carrollton to Morgan Blvd

Orange Line trains will run near normal service every 6-8 minutes between Vienna and Largo Town Center.

Silver Line trains will run every 12-minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory.

During midday and evenings trains will run every 12 minutes.

After 10:00 p.m. trains will run every 20 minutes.

- riders must tap their SmarTrip card on the shuttle bus to receive a rebate on any difference in fare. See bus section for additional details.

Weekend train frequencies may change to coordinate with other planned track work on the Metrorail system. Weekend service information is posted in the Alerts & Advisories section.

BROCHURES AND MAPS



TRAVEL ALTERNATIVES

Prince George's County SafeTrack Page - Information and alternatives for commuters in Prince George's County during SafeTrack

Fairfax County SafeTrack Page - Resources for commuters in Fairfax County during Metro's continuing track work

MARC Service Information - Information on using MARC as an alternative during Metro's SafeTrack project

Customers who normally park and ride at New Carrollton should consider using Greenbelt (Green Line) or Largo Town Center (Blue/Orange lines). View parking availability map for spaces available by station.

Customers traveling weekdays between New Carrollton and downtown should consider taking the MARCPenn Line and transfer to Metro at Union Station.

Prince George's County TheBus will operate a free shuttle bus between the Landover and Morgan Blvd stations every 15 minutes during weekday peak periods, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Fairfax Connector will operate express shuttle bus service during weekday peak periods between the Reston South Park & Ride to Pentagon/Crystal City eastbound only during AM peak (timetable); westbound only during PM peak (timetable).

Additional weekday rush hour service will operate on Metrobus Route U7 connecting Deanwood and Minnesota Ave.

Express shuttle buses will connect to Blue Line stations for quicker, easier transfers to rail service:

Minnesota Ave to Stadium-Armory Deanwood to Capitol Heights Cheverly to Morgan Blvd Landover and New Carrollton to Morgan Blvd





Riders using free Metro shuttle buses should take note of the following:

Shuttle buses are free at all times and will transport riders to open Blue Line stations, such as Morgan Boulevard and Capitol Heights.

at all times and will transport riders to open Blue Line stations, such as Morgan Boulevard and Capitol Heights. Fares to your destination may be different than the fare you normally pay from your regular Orange Line station. Please be sure that your SmarTrip card is loaded with enough value to pay the applicable fare from the Blue Line station you use during the surge.

than the fare you normally pay from your regular Orange Line station. Please be sure that your SmarTrip card is loaded with enough value to pay the applicable fare from the Blue Line station you use during the surge. Metro will rebate affected riders for any increase in fare between your regular station and the Blue Line station. To be eligible for the rebate, riders MUST tap their SmarTrip card on the shuttle bus. This will not charge your card, but will indicate to Metro that you are starting your trip from a closed Orange Line station.

tap their SmarTrip card on the shuttle bus. This will not charge your card, but will indicate to Metro that you are starting your trip from a closed Orange Line station. Rebates for any difference in fare will be loaded back to your SmarTrip card within 14 days.

If you believe you are eligible and after 14 days you have not received your rebate on your SmarTrip card, please call 888-SMARTRIP for assistance.

BUS

Metrobus

New Carrollton F12 New Carrollton - Landover - Cheverly F13 New Carrollton - Cheverly F14 New Carrollton - Capitol Heights - Addison Rd - Naylor Road G12, 14 New Carrollton - Greenbelt T14 New Carrollton - Rhode Island Ave Metro T18 New Carrollton - Rhode Island Ave MetroLandover A12 Landover Addison Rd - Capital Heights F12 New Carrollton - Landover - CheverlyCheverly F1 Takoma - West Hyattsville - Cheverly F2 Takoma West Hyattsville - Cheverly F8 Cheverly - West Hyattsville - Prince George's Plaza - Takoma Langley Crossroads Transit Center F12 Cheverly - Landover - New Carrollton F13 Cheverly - New CarrolltonDeanwood U7 Deanwood - Minnesota Ave W4 Deanwood - Benning Rd - Congress Heights - Anacostia R12 Deanwood - College Park - Greenbelt V14 Deanwood - Addison RdMinnesota Ave U7 Minnesota Ave - Deanwood V2, V4 Capitol Heights - Minnesota Ave - Potomac Ave - Navy Yard - Anacostia X1 Minnesota Ave - Union Station - Federal Triangle - Foggy Bottom-GWU X2 Minnesota Ave - Gallery Place - McPherson Sq - Lafayette Square X3 Minnesota Ave - NoMa-Gallaudet U - U St X9 Capitol Heights - Minnesota Ave - Gallery Place - Metro Center