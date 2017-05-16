Metro SafeTrack Surge #15 shuts down 5 Orange Line stations until June 15th

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 16 2017 06:24AM EDT

Updated:May 16 2017 07:08AM EDT

WASHINGTON - Metro's SafeTrack Surge #15 begins on Tuesday. This Surge will shut down five stations of the Orange Line between the New Carrollton and the Stadium Armory stations.

Closures at the New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue stations will remain in place through June 15th.

Free shuttle buses will run about every 30 minutes between the impacted stations.

GET THE DETAILS: https://www.wmata.com/service/status/details/Surge-15.cfm

SafeTrack Surge #15 Orange Line: New Carrollton to Stadium-Armory

SafeTrack Surge #15 will result in a shutdown on a portion of the Orange Line between New Carrollton and Stadium-Armory stations from May 16 through June 15, 2017. 

Highlights:

  • New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave stations closed.
  • Orange Line trains will operate near normal service between Vienna and Largo Town Center.
  • Silver Line trains will operate between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory every 12 minutes.

On Weekdays: 

  • New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Ave stations closed.
Surge #15 Bus Overview Map
  • Limited free shuttle buses (every 30 minute) will operate with stops at all stations between New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood, Minnesota Ave and Stadium Armory
  • Free EXPRESS shuttle buses will operate more frequently to connect to Blue Line stations for quicker, easier transfers to rail service:
    - Minnesota Ave to Stadium-Armory
    - Deanwood to Capitol Heights
    - Cheverly to Morgan Blvd
    - Landover and New Carrollton to Morgan Blvd
Note - riders must tap their SmarTrip card on the shuttle bus to receive a rebate on any difference in fare.See bus section for additional details. 

  • Orange Line trains will run near normal service every 6-8 minutes between Vienna and Largo Town Center.
  • Silver Line trains will run every 12-minutes between Wiehle-Reston East and Stadium-Armory.
  • During midday and evenings trains will run every 12 minutes.
  • After 10:00 p.m. trains will run every 20 minutes. 

Weekend train frequencies may change to coordinate with other planned track work on the Metrorail system. Weekend service information is posted in the Alerts & Advisories section.

BROCHURES AND MAPS

Map of full service impacts  
Detailed bus information PDF Icon 
Parking Availability PDF Icon 
Local shuttle bus map (every 30 minutes) 
Express shuttle map & supplemental bus service 
Surge #15 Flyer PDF Icon 
Surge #15 Sign PDF Icon 
Stadium-Armory bus bay map  PDF Icon 
Minnesota Ave bus bay map PDF Icon 
Deanwood bus bay map PDF Icon 
Cheverly bus bay map PDF Icon 
Landover bus bay map PDF Icon 
New Carrollton bus bay map PDF Icon 
Morgan Blvd bus bay map PDF Icon 
Capitol Heights bus bay map PDF Icon 


TRAVEL ALTERNATIVES 

Prince George's County SafeTrack Page - Information and alternatives for commuters in Prince George's County during SafeTrack 
Fairfax County SafeTrack Page - Resources for commuters in Fairfax County during Metro's continuing track work 
MARC Service Information - Information on using MARC as an alternative during Metro's SafeTrack project

  • Customers who normally park and ride at New Carrollton should consider using Greenbelt (Green Line) or Largo Town Center (Blue/Orange lines). View parking availability map for spaces available by station. 
  • Customers traveling weekdays between New Carrollton and downtown should consider taking the MARCPenn Line and transfer to Metro at Union Station.
  • Prince George's County TheBus will operate a free shuttle bus between the Landover and Morgan Blvd stations every 15 minutes during weekday peak periods, from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
  • Fairfax Connector will operate express shuttle bus service during weekday peak periods between the Reston South Park & Ride to Pentagon/Crystal City eastbound only during AM peak (timetable); westbound only during PM peak (timetable).
  • Additional weekday rush hour service will operate on Metrobus Route U7 connecting Deanwood and Minnesota Ave.
  • Express shuttle buses will connect to Blue Line stations for quicker, easier transfers to rail service:
    • Minnesota Ave to Stadium-Armory
    • Deanwood to Capitol Heights
    • Cheverly to Morgan Blvd
    • Landover and New Carrollton to Morgan Blvd 
       

Riders using free Metro shuttle buses should take note of the following:

  • Shuttle buses are free at all times and will transport riders to open Blue Line stations, such as Morgan Boulevard and Capitol Heights.
  • Fares to your destination may be different than the fare you normally pay from your regular Orange Line station. Please be sure that your SmarTrip card is loaded with enough value to pay the applicable fare from the Blue Line station you use during the surge.
  • Metro will rebate affected riders for any increase in fare between your regular station and the Blue Line station. To be eligible for the rebate, riders MUST tap their SmarTrip card on the shuttle bus. This will not charge your card, but will indicate to Metro that you are starting your trip from a closed Orange Line station.
  • Rebates for any difference in fare will be loaded back to your SmarTrip card within 14 days.
  • If you believe you are eligible and after 14 days you have not received your rebate on your SmarTrip card, please call 888-SMARTRIP for assistance. 

BUS

Metrobus 

New Carrollton 

F12  New Carrollton - Landover - Cheverly 
F13  New Carrollton - Cheverly 
F14 New Carrollton - Capitol Heights - Addison Rd - Naylor  Road 
G12, 14 New Carrollton - Greenbelt 
T14 New Carrollton - Rhode Island Ave Metro 
T18 New Carrollton - Rhode Island Ave Metro 


Landover 

A12 Landover Addison Rd - Capital Heights 
F12 New Carrollton - Landover - Cheverly 

Cheverly 

F1 Takoma -  West Hyattsville - Cheverly 
F2 Takoma West Hyattsville - Cheverly 
F8 Cheverly - West Hyattsville - Prince George's Plaza - Takoma Langley Crossroads Transit Center 
F12 Cheverly -  Landover - New Carrollton 
F13  Cheverly - New Carrollton 

Deanwood 

U7 Deanwood - Minnesota Ave 
W4 Deanwood - Benning Rd - Congress Heights - Anacostia 
R12 Deanwood - College Park - Greenbelt 
V14 Deanwood - Addison Rd 

Minnesota Ave 

U7 Minnesota Ave - Deanwood 
V2, V4 Capitol Heights - Minnesota Ave - Potomac Ave - Navy Yard - Anacostia 
X1 Minnesota Ave - Union Station - Federal Triangle - Foggy Bottom-GWU 
X2 Minnesota Ave - Gallery Place - McPherson Sq - Lafayette Square 
X3 Minnesota Ave - NoMa-Gallaudet U - U St 
X9 Capitol Heights - Minnesota Ave - Gallery Place - Metro Center 

TheBus 

Free shuttle buses will operate between the Landover and Morgan Blvd stations every 15 minutes during weekday peak periods from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. 
15X New Carrollton to Greenbelt 
16 New Carrollton to Greenbelt (via Doctor's Community Hospital/Beltway Plaza) 
18 Addison Rd - Cheverly - Prince George's Plaza 
23 Cheverly - Addison Rd 

Fairfax Connector 

Surge #15 Transit Options 
Express shuttle bus service will be available between the Reston South Park & Ride to Pentagon/Crystal City during weekdays: 

COMMUTER RAIL

MARC 

For customers driving on I-95 or the BW Parkway from points northeast of DC, consider taking the MARCPenn Line (via Bowie State or New Carrollton) downtown.

During Surge #15 MARC's Penn Line will add more rail cars to trains for added capacity. 

Visit MARC's SafeTrack advisory page for Surge #15 

PARKING

Current Park & Ride customers at New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood or Minnesota Ave should consider using Park & Ride facilities on the Green Line (College Park, Prince George's Plaza, West Hyattsville, Fort Totten) or Blue Line (Largo Town Center, Morgan Blvd, Addison Rd, Capitol Heights) Viewparking availability map for spaces available by station. 
 
BIKE 

Capital Bikeshare- A bike transit service of the departments of transportation in the District of Columbia, Arlington County, the City of Alexandria and Montgomery County
  • As an alternative to regular membership options (starting at $8/day), CaBi is offering a flat $2 fare for single trips under 30 minutes.

Washington Area Bicyclist Association - Tips and directions on the best bike routes during Metro's SafeTrack program. 


CARPOOLS, VANPOOLS & OTHER RESOURCES


Commuter Connections - Provides commute options to get to work and get you home in an unexpected emergency. Among many services, it offers ridematching for carpools and administers the Guaranteed Ride Home program.

RideSmart Solutions - Guide to alternative transportation options in Prince George's County.

Maryland RideShare - Program offered by the MTA's Commuter Assistance Office that enables thousands of commuters to reduce their commuting costs through the use of carpooling, vanpooling and various alternative commute options.

Fairfax County Ride Sources - The RideSources program provides commuters with free ridesharing information, including ridematching assistance to form or join carpools or vanpools. 

Vanpool Alliance - A public-private partnership to support vanpool riders and providers in Northern Virginia.


ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

If you have any questions or need assistance planning your trip, please call Metro Customer Service at (202) 637-7000.

 

