Tractor trailer fire causes delays on Capital Beltway’s Outer Loop

- A tractor trailer fire caused major delays along the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway Tuesday. The fire happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 495 near the Branch Avenue exit.

Images from the scene showed damaged packages scattered outside of the truck's trailer as firefighters worked to control the fire.

Traffic backups stretched for miles and several lanes were closed into he morning rush. The roadway was reopened several hours later.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries were reported.