Metro: 2 arrests in alleged attack on passenger at Gallery Place

- A Metro spokesman says police have arrested two juveniles in connection to an alleged attack on a Red Line passenger this weekend. Dan Stessel told FOX 5 on Monday that the arrest was made after a man reported being attacked and beaten Friday evening on the lower level platform at the Gallery Place station.

The man, John Rowley, told FOX 5 that he took the Red Line from Metro Center to Gallery Place and was approaching the escalator when a young man threw him the ground. Rowley said as many as five others attacked him, beating him while he was down. The victim suffered a broken hand and bruises to his face, and says nothing was stolen.

Stessel said two juveniles were arrested, but it is unclear what charges they will face.

Police were alerted to a separate incident Sunday morning at the Van Ness Station where police were called to deal with a fight that broke out. Three men were involved and one of them suffered a cut to his face. The injured man was hospitalized and the others were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. The incident caused some minor delays on the Red Line while police investigated.