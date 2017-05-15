Miss USA Kara McCullough calls health care a privilege, sparks controversy

Sasha Savitsky | Fox News

The newly-crowned Miss USA is already under fire.

Kara McCullough of the District of Columbia, was asked during Sunday night's pageant whether she thinks that affordable health care for all U.S. citizens is a right or a privilege. She said it is a privilege.

"As a government employee, I'm granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs," the 25-year-old shared.

Later in the competition, she was also also asked what she considers feminism to be and whether is she considers herself a feminist. McCullough said she likes to "transpose" the word feminism to "equalism."

