Mother's Day card for grandma leads to mom beating boy, police say

Posted:May 15 2017 08:08AM EDT

Updated:May 15 2017 04:45PM EDT

FOX NEWS - A South Carolina mother has been accused of beating her young son after the boy made a Mother’s Day card for his grandmother, but not one for her.

Spartanburg Police said Shontrell Murphy, 30, repeatedly hit her 6-year-old son after ripping up the card, Fox Carolina reported.

Murphy was charged with cruelty to children. She was released from jail on a personal recognizance bond.

Police said they found the boy crying when they went to the home Thursday for a report of a disturbance, the station reported. Officers said the grandmother told them her daughter slapped her grandson multiple times around the head.

