1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

1 man killed in vehicle accident in Northwest DC

- Police are investigating a deadly vehicle accident in Northwest D.C.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. along Blair Road between Kansas Avenue and McDonald Place.

One vehicle was involved, investigators say.

Northbound Blair Road, between Nicholson Street and McDonald Place, and southbound Blair Road, between Nicholson Street and Kansas Ave are closed.

Closures are expected to last through the morning rush. The cause of the accident is under investigation.