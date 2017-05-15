Fiery crash kills 3 on Suitland Parkway

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 15 2017 05:38AM EDT

Updated:May 15 2017 04:02PM EDT

FORESTVILLE, Md. - Three people are dead after a fiery crash in Prince George’s County.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Monday along the inbound lanes of Suitland Parkway near Forestville Road in the Forestville area.

U.S. Park Police confirmed two vehicles were involved in the accident, and all three of those who were kiled were in the same vehicle. One other person was injured and hospitalized.

Suitland Parkway, from Route 4 to Suitland Road, was closed for several hours into the morning rush as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

