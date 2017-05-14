Two-alarm fire at Fairfax County fire station

Posted:May 14 2017 03:24PM EDT

Updated:May 14 2017 09:12PM EDT

FAIRFAX, Va. - FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) -- Firefighters were called to put out a blaze at their own fire station in Fairfax.

The fire broke out early Sunday at fire station 26 Edsall Road in Fairfax County, Virginia. Officials say the fire was extinguished before 1:30 a.m. 

There were 11 firefighters on duty at the time of the fire. No firefighters were injured. 

It was unclear Sunday how much damage the station suffered and what may have caused the fire. 

This station has a unique split bay design and the engine and medic unit are housed on the opposite side of the station.

