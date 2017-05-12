Ashley Guidon's family rides in Road to Hope, honoring fallen police officers News Ashley Guidon’s family rides in Road to Hope, honoring fallen police officers As National Police Week gets underway, hundreds of cyclists rode their bikes to DC Friday in honor of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

- As National Police Week gets underway, hundreds of cyclists rode their bikes to DC Friday in honor of police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Many who took part in the Law Enforcement United Road to Hope bike ride are family members who have lost loved ones, like the family of Prince William County Police Officer Ashley Guindon. She was killed in the line of duty on her first day on the job.

For Sharon and Stephanie Guindon, Ashley’s mother and aunt, the 200-plus mile ride to Washington was a personal one.

“I think the training has been incredibly therapeutic for her mom, for Sharon. And it’s helped her develop strength and really move out of her comfort zone,” Stephanie Guindon said.

Ashley’s mom has mostly stayed out of the public eye since losing her daughter, but on this occasion—nearly 15 months after Ashley was killed—Sharon Guindon came to Virginia, and peddled her way to DC for one reason: family.

“Sharon has an extended family that goes beyond just us—me and her immediate family,” Stephanie Guindon explained. “She has a huge family behind her that has her back literally, so that’s what it means. It’s love and family.”

The Guindons say the thing that has helped them through the tough times is the support they’ve received from the law enforcement community, and from the Prince William County community. They help to keep Ashley’s memory alive.

“They continue to honor her every day, which is awesome. So I thank everybody,” Sharon Guindon said.

MORE: Family of slain Officer Ashley Guindon marks one-year anniversary with letter thanking for support



