Police: Sex assault suspect tried to enter different building but was stopped by concierge

- A man police say posed as a maintenance worker and sexually assaulted a woman inside her Arlington apartment tried to enter a different building earlier that morning but was stopped by the concierge.

Police released surveillance video taken at a residential building in the 1900 block of Key Boulevard on Sunday morning several hours prior to the attack at The Atrium apartments. In the video, the man suspected in the attack can be seen waiting in the vestibule until a resident walking their dog opens the door. The man enters and walks into the lobby area but stops and turns around when signaled to by the concierge.

After a brief conversation, the man suspected in the attack exits the building and heads in the direction of the 1500 block of Key Boulevard. Once there, police say he entered the building and began knocking on apartment doors, claiming to be a maintenance worker. When one resident opened her door, police say the suspect attacked her, sexually assaulted her, and then fled the area.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 6-foot tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call police at (703) 228-4183 or (866) 411-TIPS (8477).