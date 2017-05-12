Russian fighter jet comes with 20 feet of US Navy aircraft, official says

Published May 12, 2017 | Fox News

A Russian fighter jet approached within 20 feet of a U.S. Navy aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday, U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

An Su-27 Russian jet made the close approach to the P-8A Poseidon while the Navy plane was in international airspace.

The Russian jet's maneuver was "safe and professional," a U.S. Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

The Su-27 was reportedly scrambled after the Poseidon appeared to be approaching Russia's border. The Poseidon soon changed its course.

See the Full Story at FoxNews.com