ICE: 52 gang members in DC, Maryland, Virginia during national operation

- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the results of a national operation targeting gang members and associates, including a total of 52 local gang arrests made in DC, Maryland and Virginia. The operation lasted six weeks, and concluded last weekend. It was the largest gang surge conducted by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to date.

Arrests were made across the U.S. The operation targeted gang members and associates involved in transnational criminal activity, including drug trafficking, weapons smuggling, human smuggling and sex trafficking, murder and racketeering.

ICE says there were 17 total gang arrests made by the DC field office, and 35 made by the Baltimore field office. Of the 17 made in the DC area, seven were criminal arrests, and 10 were arrests for immigration violations. Of the arrests made in the Baltimore area, 14 were criminal arrests, and 21 were arrests for immigration violations.

Of the 17 arrests made in the DC region, 13 were MS-13 gang members, while 16 MS-13 gang members were arrested in the Baltimore area.

"Violent criminal gangs are the biggest threat facing our communities," said ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan.



Nationwide, 1,378 arrests were made during the six-week operation, and $491,763 in currency and 238 firearms were seized.



Stay with FOX 5 DC for additional updates.