2 sought in armed pharmacy robbery at CVS in Woodbridge

- Police say two masked suspects jumped over a pharmacy counter and stole prescription medications Wednesday at a drug store in Virginia.

The robbery happened just before 9 p.m. at the CVS on the 16000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Security cameras show the suspects wearing red, white and blue masks. One is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, approximately 6-foot tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a gray sleeveless hoodie, a long-sleeved dark shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

The second suspect was described as approximately 6-foot tall with a thin build. The sex of the second suspect was unknown but they were last seen wearing a tan jacket, dark blue jeans, and Timberland boots.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing at this time.