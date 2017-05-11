Reported child abuse, misconduct cases at Prince George's County Schools increase

- The number of reported child abuse or misconduct cases at Prince George's County Schools continues to increase. According to FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts, there have now been 788 reported cases of child abuse or misconduct in the school system so far this school year.

That total has increased by 152 cases in just one month. Watts reports that many of those staffers have already been placed on leave and will not be returning to work.

School officials say they are currently reviewing their policies and say 'new' training on reporting incidents is will be provided this summer.

