Young boy found alone on Baltimore street; police unable to locate parents

BALTIMORE - Police are searching for the parents of a young boy who was found walking alone on a Baltimore street early Thursday morning.

Officer say the boy, believed to be between three and four years old, was found around 4:50 a.m. by a staff member of St. Agnes Hospital. The staff member found the boy by himself in the 3400 block of Wilkens Avenue near a 7-11 convenience store.

Investigators have not been able to locate his parents at this time and are currently in the process of notifying Child Protective Services.

Anyone who recognizes the child, or knows his parents, is asked to call 911.

