Statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis removed in New Orleans

- (AP) - Workers have removed the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis in New Orleans, the second of four Confederate monuments slated for removal.

As the statue was lifted from its perch on a grassy median along one of the city's main thoroughfares, a cheer went up from some of the dozens of protesters on the scene who have been pushing for the monument's removal.

It was then lowered behind trucks encircled around the monument's base and out of view of media gathered on the scene.

The City Council voted in 2015 to remove the four monuments but the process has been stalled in the courts.

Late last month, the first monument -- a 35-foot-tall granite obelisk -- was removed by masked workers under cover of darkness.

Also slated for removal are statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T Beauregard.

