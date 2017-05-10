Tweet trolls lawmakers comparing Comey firing to Nixon

'Nixonian' is how some are describing FBI Director James Comey’s firing - but now the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum is weighing in on that.

In a tweet that some describe as "trolling," the library shared what they called a fun fact.

The tweet says: FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian

FUN FACT: President Nixon never fired the Director of the FBI #FBIDirector #notNixonian pic.twitter.com/PatArKOZlk — RichardNixonLibrary (@NixonLibrary) May 9, 2017

The tweet seemed to be a response to a number of lawmakers who compared James Comey's firing to Nixon's decision to fire Archibald Cox who was a special prosecutor looking into the Watergate scandal.