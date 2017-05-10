Police investigate three robberies at pharmacies, convenience store that happened on same day

- Police are investigating three separate armed robberies that took place on the same day but in different parts of the District last week.

The robberies all happened on Friday, May 5th.

The first was reported around 2:20 p.m. at a pharmacy in the Northeast. Police say three armed suspects entered the store on the 300 block of East Capitol Street. Once inside police say they stole Promethazine, an allergy drug that can also be used as a sleep aid. The incident was captured by the surveillance cameras. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

At around 2:45 p.m., police say a second pharmacy was robbed by two people. Surveillance cameras show the suspects jumping over the counter of the pharmacy located on the 3300 block of New Mexico Avenue in the Northwest. Police have not said what, if anything, was taken during this robbery. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

A third robbery was reported around 11:40 p.m. at a convenience store along the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in the Southeast. Surveillance cameras show two suspects entering the store and jumping behind the counter. Video shows the suspects taking an unknown amount of money before fleeing the scene. MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Detectives say the robbery in the Northwest may be connected to a robbery in Prince George’s County; however, that investigation is still continuing.

Anyone with information about any of these robberies is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.