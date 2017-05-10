Officials add name to memorial honoring law enforcement

- (AP) - Officials added the name of Cpl. Harvey Snook to a Virginia memorial honoring law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Snook's name was added to the Police Memorial Statue in Arlington County during a ceremony Wednesday. The county says in a statement that it will be the first time since the statue was dedicated in 2005 that a name will be added. Snook will be the seventh person honored on the memorial, which includes names of Arlington County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

Snook died Jan. 14, 2016, from cancer he contracted while working on the recovery efforts at the Pentagon following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. He'd served on Arlington's police force for 27 years.

