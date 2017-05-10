Police: Handcuffed man drove off during traffic stop

- Authorities are searching for a handcuffed man who drove away from a traffic stop in Baltimore County.

Maryland State Police say they stopped 27-year-old Marcus Lennon around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday near Loch Raven Boulevard and Putty Hill Avenue in Baltimore County. The trooper said he saw a handgun tucked into Lennon’s pants and quickly handcuffed him.

As the trooper was trying to get Lennon out of the vehicle, they say he sped off and fled the scene.

The vehicle was found a short time later abandoned in the area of Putty Hill Avenue and Western Avenue. The car is registered to a female who lives in that area.

Police have been searching all night but have not located Lennon. Authorities say he is believed to be armed and still in the area. He may also still be wearing handcuffs.

Lennon is currently facing second degree assault charges. Additional charges are pending. Anyone who sees the man or has information is asked to call 911.