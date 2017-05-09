Regional summit on addressing opioid abuse set in Maryland

- (AP) -- A regional summit of local governments to address opioid abuse is taking place in Maryland.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments is holding its Regional Opioid and Substance Abuse Summit in Linthicum Heights, Maryland, on Tuesday.

Officials will talk about aspects of understanding and fighting the opioid crisis. They also will discuss public safety response, treatment and other topics.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Terry McAullife are both scheduled to speak. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser also will be a speaker.

An estimated 2 million people in the U.S. are addicted to prescription opioids. On average, 91 people die each day from an overdose of those painkillers or their illicit cousin, heroin.

