CAPTURED: Police say man suspected in armed carjacking taken into custody

- Police have tracked down and taken into custody a man they say was responsible for an armed carjacking early Tuesday morning that launched a manhunt in and around the Alexandria area.

The carjacking happened around 6 a.m. at a BP gas station on East Drive and Telegraph Road. Officers say a woman had pulled into the station when the armed suspect took her vehicle. She was not harmed during the incident.

Police say the suspect drove off in the vehicle and bailed out a short distance away along the 5900 block of Edgehill Drive near Telegraph Road. Investigators say they recovered a machete and a pellet gun from inside the vehicle. They also believe the man was armed with another weapon, possibly a gun, when he fled the vehicle.

The search ended when the man was taken into custody near Fairhaven Avenue and and N. Kings Highway. EXCLUSIVE video of the incident shows a police cruiser with a man in the back seat.

The search for the suspect began almost immediately and delayed the opening of the Browne Academy day school on Telegraph Road by two hours. Parents of students say they received phone calls alerting them the situation. Mount Eagle and Cameron Run Elementary Schools were placed on ' Secure the Building Status' meaning doors were locked and the staff remained inside. Drivers also experienced a heavy police presence in the area while the search was underway.

The suspect was described as a white male, in his 20s or 30s. Police released an image of the suspect believed to have been captured by a security camera in the area.