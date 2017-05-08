New images show man accused of posing as maintenance worker, sexually assaulting woman in apartment

- New images released by police show a clearer picture of a man suspected of posing as a maintenance worker and allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside her Arlington apartment.

Police released the new images on Monday morning, a day after they say the man entered The Atrium apartments on Key Boulevard and began knocking on doors claiming to be a maintenance worker.

When one woman opened her door, the suspect allegedly attacked her and physically assaulted her before running away.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 6-foot tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and was carrying a backpack.

Police ask anyone with information about the information to call 703-228-4183 or 866-411-TIPS (8477).