Free Cinnabon for National Nurse Week

- Soft, warm, gooey, and delicious: Cinnabon sells some of the best cinnamon buns out there. But this week, the best people out there won't even have to pay a single dime for the delectable treats.

Cinnabon is celebrating National Nurse Week by giving nurses around the country a free classic or minibon roll.

All you have to do to receive your free baked good is present your medical ID badge at a participating location. The giveaway will occur from May 6th to 12th.

Find your nearest Cinnabon location here.