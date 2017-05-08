Police: 2 taken into custody after fleeing traffic stop in Arlington County

- Police say two people were taken into custody after fleeing a traffic stop in Arlington County. The stop happened around 5 a.m. along Army Navy Drive and Fern Street near the Pentagon City Mall.

Authorities closed down Army Navy Drive between Fern Street and Eads Street for about an hour while they searched the area for the suspects who fled on foot. The Arlington County Police Department tweeted that the suspects were taken into custody around 6 a.m.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick reproted that the vehicle at the center of the investigation, a gray SUV, was stopped in the middle of Army Navy Drive and appeared to have damage to the body. That vehicle's front airbags had also been deployed.