Man pretended to be maintenance worker attacks woman in her apartment

Arlington County Police are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment Sunday. It happened around 9 a.m. at The Atrium in the 1500 block of Key Boulevard.





It appears this was a random crime that police say put the victim in the hospital with significant injuries.

Investigators say the suspect showed up at the apartment building and started banging on doors claiming he was a maintenance worker. When the victim opened the door, police say he attacked her, sexually assaulted her, then took off.

The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, approximately 6'0″ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

One resident told FOX 5 he thinks he's seen him before.

"I do think I saw him before. I think he tried to get in this building, probably to case it out and now, this morning, was his attack," he said.

Residents say there's a concierge desk in the building and people who don't live there must be buzzed him. There is a large surveillance camera visible at the entrance. Police said they believe the suspect was able to piggyback behind someone else going in.

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, contact the Arlington County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit at 703.228.4183 or the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).