MD school security guard accused of child sex abuse again

A Montgomery County Schools security guard has been arrested for the second time in two months on sex abuse charges involving the same child.

Mark Yantsos, 57, was first arrested in April after he was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student. He posted $75,000 bond, and then, according to court documents, starting meeting up with the girl again, violating the conditions of his bond to stay away from her.

The state filed an emergency motion to revoke Yantsos' bond and he was arrested on Friday.

Police say that in April, the mother of student at Richard Montgomery High School reported that Yantsos, a security guard at the school, was having a sexual relationship her daughter. Police say Yantsos was prone to giving the girl gifts, including a diamond necklace and iPhone, before the sex abuse started. Investigators said they believe he was grooming her for a sexual relationship.

According to court documents, once out of jail, Yantsos was seeing the girl almost daily last week into this week, and on one occasion the girl's friend witnessed the meeting.

Police say the alleged victim in the case was questioned and she told investigators that she had been seeing Yantsos and they had sex on May 2. She also told police he gave her $100 afterwards.