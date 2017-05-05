101 year old woman is huge Nationals fan

- 101 year old Mary Hughes is a huge Washington Nationals fan.



She picked her assisted living facility, Green Valley Commons in Winchester, VA in part because they have cable tv, that allows her watch each Nationals game.



She has Bryce Harper's jersey hanging her her room. On her wall is a calendar that lists the dates and times of the games. After each game, she writes the score on the calendar.



The Nationals heard about Mary and sent her a gift package to thank her for being their "Number one fan."

Later this summer, the Nationals have invited Mary to game. She is hoping to meet Bryce Harper.