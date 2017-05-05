Woman rescued from vehicle after stranded in high water in Vienna

- A woman was rescued from her vehicle on a flooded roadway in Fairfax County after becoming stranded in high water.

The vehicle stalled and became stuck in the water near Lawyers Road and Whippoorwill Road in the Vienna area.

Emergency crews were able to rescue the female occupant from the car. They warn other motorist not to drive into standing water.

Units responding to area of Lawyers Rd and Whippoorwill Rd for swift water rescue. Car stuck in flooded road. 1 occupant trapped. pic.twitter.com/6mAfXlxD5R — Fairfax Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) May 5, 2017

