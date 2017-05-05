Car smashes into Oxon Hill house; driver injured, family displaced

- It is unclear if weather was responsible for an accident that caused a car to smash into a house in Prince George’s County.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Audrey Lane in Oxon Hill.

Early reports say that the impact of the crash ruptured a gas line. The driver of the car was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Family inside of the house at the time of the accident is not believed to have been hurt. They have been displaced as a result of the crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still under investigation.