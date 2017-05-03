Officer arrested after accused of harassment, sex with prostitute while on duty

- An Anne Arundel County Police officer has been arrested and faces charges for suspected incidents involving sexual offenses, soliciting a prostitute, and misconduct while on duty.

While interviewing a woman in an unrelated case, police learned of the allegations. The woman told them that 44-year-old Detective Brian Houseman, an Anne Arundel County officer, was assigned to a case she was involved in. Following the investigation, the woman claimed Houseman harassed her and sent her a text message of a picture of his penis. On another occasion, the woman said she was persuaded by Houseman to have sex with him after he suggested he could “put in a good word” for an associate of hers who was facing criminal charges.

An investigation was launched and police say they found other instances of alleged misconduct involving Houseman.

In an instance from February of this year, Houseman was assigned to investigate a stalking complaint where he allegedly made inappropriate sexual comments by text to the female suspect.

In March, Houseman allegedly contacted a female for the purposes of soliciting prostitution and allegedly discussed sex acts in exchange for money. Police say Houseman met the female where money was exchanged for sex acts.

Detectives also say that in April, Houseman contacted a female for the purposes of soliciting prostitution; however, the two did not meet.

Investigators say all of the incidents occurred while Houseman was on duty.

At this time, Houseman has been charged with fourth degree sex offense, second degree assault, two counts of prostitution, four counts of misconduct in office, and extortion by a government employee.

Houseman was arrested and taken into custody without incident on Tuesday. He is a 13-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police department and was assigned to the Eastern District.

His police powers have been suspended and he has been assigned administrative duties. He will continue in this status pending the outcome of the investigation.

In a statement the Arundel County Police Department says the alleged offenses “are a betrayal of the values of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the policing profession.”

"The men and women of the Anne Arundel County Police Department work hard to maintain the trust of the community and will always hold police department employees accountable for any actions that are inconsistent with providing the highest level of professional law enforcement services," the Department said.

Anyone with information about these incidents, or any other incidents, is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Sex Offense Unit at 410-222-4732 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.