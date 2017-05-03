Police: Reported sighting of man in woods near area where prisoner escaped custody

- Police have received a report of a sighting of a man in a wooded area near the location where a prisoner escaped custody last week in Howard County.

The reported sighting was near the Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Hospital in Jessup where 28-year-old David Watson escaped from officers while being transported on April 28.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Watson's capture.

