Police: Reported sighting of man in woods near area where prisoner escaped custody

JESSUP, Md. - Police have received a report of a sighting of a man in a wooded area near the location where a prisoner escaped custody last week in Howard County.
The reported sighting was near the Clifton T. Perkins Psychiatric Hospital in Jessup where 28-year-old David Watson escaped from officers while being transported on April 28.
A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to Watson's capture.
This is a BREAKING NEWS situation. Stay with FOX 5 for the latest.
MOBILE USERS | WATCH LIVE HERE
Single report of a possible sighting of an unknown male in Jessup is unconfirmed. Sending police resources to check it out. Will update.— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) May 3, 2017