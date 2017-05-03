The days of interns fetching coffee, making copies and running errands are gone.
Nowadays, interns at some of the most popular companies in America are responsible for high-level engineering, engaging marketing projects, and Q&A sessions with executives.
Another major change – the pay!
According to a report from job search site Glassdoor, an intern for Facebook, if completing a full 12 months, could bring home about $96,000 -- much higher than what the average full-time American worker with a median annual salary of $51,350 earns.
Soon-to-be-grads, listen up! Here are the 25 highest paying internships in America that definitely have the potential to getting you off to a great start in the working world.
#1. Facebook | Median Monthly Pay: $8,000
#2. Microsoft | Median Monthly Pay: $7,100
#3. ExxonMobil | Median Monthly Pay: $6,507
#4. Salesforce | Median Monthly Pay: $6,450
#5. Amazon | Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
#6. Apple | Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
#7. Bloomberg L.P. | Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
#8. Yelp | Median Monthly Pay: $6,400
#9. Yahoo | Median Monthly Pay: $6,080
#10. VMware | Median Monthly Pay: $6,080
#11. Google | Median Monthly Pay: $6,000
#12. NVIDIA | Median Monthly Pay: $5,770
#13. Intuit | Median Monthly Pay: $5,440
#14. Juniper Networks | Median Monthly Pay: $5,440
#15. Workday | Median Monthly Pay: $5,440
#16. BlackRock | Median Monthly Pay: $5,400
#17. Adobe | Median Monthly Pay: $5,120
#18. MathWorks | Median Monthly Pay: $5,120
#19. Qualcomm | Median Monthly Pay: $5,040
#20. Capital One | Median Monthly Pay: $5,000
#21. Chevron | Median Monthly Pay: $5,000
#22. Accenture | Median Monthly Pay: $4,960
#23. Deutsche Bank | Median Monthly Pay: $4,640
#24. AIG | Median Monthly Pay: $4,616
#25. Bank of America | Median Monthly Pay: $4,570