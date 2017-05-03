Man accused of using social media, comic book conventions to meet, solicit sex from underage girls

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:May 03 2017 07:59AM EDT

Updated:May 03 2017 08:08AM EDT

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Maryland man is accused of using social media to have an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage teen girl from Virginia.

Police say 35-year-old Derrick Jones, of Catonsville, Maryland, provided transportation for the girl to travel from the Ashburn area to the Baltimore area to meet him. When the girl's family learned about her activity they contacted police.

Jones was arrested and charged with two counts of illegal use of a communication system to solicit with lascivious intent a minor between the age of 15 and 18. 

Investigators fear there may be more victims who they do not know about. They say Jones commonly uses the alias of Kanovski Zan-Lee Vulgen, "Kano" or "Lee" and introduces himself as being in his late teens or early twenties.

They say he goes to comic book conventions to meet teenage girls and since March of this year has been in Orlando, Florida, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Flagstaff and Phoenix, Arizona, Los Angeles and Sacramento, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Anyone with information about Jones or who has had contact with him is asked to call the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office at 703-777-0475

