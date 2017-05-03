Extra police presence at Loudoun County high school after police deem online threats untrue

Posts made on social media that threatened a Loudoun County high school were found to been untrue, police say.

The threats were made against Dominion High School in Sterling, Virginia. The exact nature of the threats is unknown.

Police say the student they believe made the posts has been identified and located. Officers say they removed firearms that were located inside of the student's home that belonged to a relative.

The threat will continue to be investigated and additional deputies will be at Dominion High Wednesday as a precaution.