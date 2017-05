- Police are investigating after a man was shot to death overnight at a gas station in Prince George’s County.

The shooting happened at the Exxon station on the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland just after 12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The victim was shot in the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses tell FOX 5's Annie Yu it didn’t appear that the victim knew the killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.