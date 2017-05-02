Jailed killer confesses to 2009 murder of Leesburg man

- A man who is serving a life sentence for murder, and who police say is responsible for a deadly 2010 stabbing spree in Michigan, has confessed to the unsolved, nearly decade old, killing of a former neighbor in Leesburg, Virginia.

Sometime over the last two weeks, Elias Abuelazam, who was suspected of, but never charged in, the 2009 murder of Jammie Lane, confessed to police.

For years, Abuelazam refused to speak about Lane’s killing and denied any involvement.

Investigators say that after the 2009 murder of Lane , they believe Abuelazam went on a stabbing spree that left five dead in in the Flint, Michigan area. He was convicted in one of the deaths.

Leesburg police believe Abuelazam also was responsible for multiple attacks in Virginia. At the time, they said the victims, who were black, may have been targeted because of their race.

Authorities say that with the confession, Abuelazam was granted immunity, and will not be charged Lane’s murder.

Abuelazam will stay in Michigan and continue serving his life sentence.