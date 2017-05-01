Racial incident at American University targets Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority members

- American University officials are investigating after they say a racist incident involving bananas took place on campus over the weekend. In a statement shared on social media, the university said bananas were found in three locations on campus, hanging by string in the shape of nooses.

The bananas were marked with the letters "AKA" which represent Alpha Kappa Alpha, a sorority whose members are predominantly African American women. Interim Vice President of Campus Life Fanta Aw said in a statement that photos of the bananas began circulating Monday morning on social media.

"These racist, hateful messages have no place in our community," Aw said. "The safety of our students is paramount."

A university spokesperson told FOX 5 that the bananas were found in three different locations on campus: at a shuttle bus stop at Letts-Anderson Halls, in front of Mary Graydon Center, and near the East Quad Building.

The university's Department of Public Safety is investigating, and a spokesperson said the university is also working to inform and support the community, while condemning the act. Surveillance video from around campus is also being reviewed.

Monday is the last day of classes for the spring semester, and Tuesday is a study day for students as they prepare for finals. A spokesperson said the university is working to minimize the disruption to students during finals.

This is not the first time there has been a racial incident involving bananas reported at AU. In September 2016, a banana was thrown at a black AU student who was among a group from the Black Student Alliance preparing for a demonstration. There was also a report of a banana being placed on or near another black female student's door.

Student Government President Taylor Taylor Dumpson also issued a statement condoning the incidents, which was posted on social media.

"It is disheartening and immensely frustrating that we are still dealing with this issue after recent conversations, dialogues and town halls surrounding race relations on campus," Dumpson said. "But this is exactly why we need to do more than just have conversations but move in a direction toward more tangible solutions to prevent incidents like these from occurring in the future."

