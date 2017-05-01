SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket

- SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday. The mission was delayed after being scrubbed on Sunday for mechanical issues.

The launch occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m.

The launch was the 33rd flight of a Falcon 9 rocket and SpaceX's 5th launch of the year.

It was SpaceX's first flight since launching a previously-used Falcon 9 booster with an SES commercial communications satellite March 30th.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.