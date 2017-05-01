Police: Newport News officer kills suspect at restaurant

- (AP) -- Authorities in Virginia say a Newport News police officer shot and killed an armed man at a restaurant.

News outlets report Newport News police spokesman Brandon Maynard says officers received a call Saturday about a violent person at the Pondo Cafe. Arriving officers heard a gunshot from inside the restaurant, but couldn't immediately enter because it was locked.

Once inside, the tactical team engaged the suspect and an officer fatally shot him. He died on scene and remains unidentified.

Maynard says police are looking into how many shots were fired and whether the suspect raised his weapon at the officer who shot at him.

The person who called police was also shot before the tactical team responded and was taken to the hospital.

The officer is on administrative leave while investigations take place.

