Man with mental health issues took off from hospital News Man with mental health issues took off from hospital A Takoma Park police officer was injured Sunday afternoon after a man with mental health issues took off from Washington Adventist hospital.

Police say the man was with his family at the hospital and they were voluntarily committing him when he changed his mind and fled.

According to spokeswoman Cathy Plevy, he locked himself in a family member's car, and when officers arrived, the man took off, and ran over an officer's foot.

Plevy said the man hit a parked car as he drove from the hospital to his home on Underwood Street in Northwest, about a mile and a half from the hospital.

Investigators from Takoma Park and the District responded, with D.C. utilizing its chopper to help search.

Plevy said the man was hiding in the attic of the house, and he ended up falling down from the attic on officers who were inside looking for him. No officers were injured, but the suspect had some injuries from the fall and was transported by ambulance.

Takoma Park Police have not released the man's name yet, but say he's facing charges of assault on an officer as well as fleeing and eluding.

His family was on scene at the home, but said they did not want to comment on the situation.