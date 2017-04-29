Black-eyed mugshot photo of South Carolina woman gaining attention on social media

- The booking photo of this blonde-haired, black-eyed South Carolina suspect has gained national attention, particularly on social media due to the creepy nature of the photo.

Morgan Joyce Varn, 24, was taken into custody after she and an armed man allegedly robbed a 25-year-old of cash and his cellphone on Monday night, according to a Facebook post on the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office’s page from Friday.

Varn faced charges of armed robbery, kidnapping and malicious injury to personal property; Robinson also faced armed robbery and kidnapping charges, and also possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a stolen pistol, according to the post.

A number of people commented under the Sheriff’s Office Facebook post noted the color of the woman’s eyeballs, with some describing it as 'creepy.'

