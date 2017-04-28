President Trump's first 100 Days: What do people think?

- Saturday marks President Trump's 100th day in office and so far, the new leader has faced many challenges.

Congress easily approved a short-term spending bill Friday that would prevent a partial federal shutdown over the weekend. But on President Donald Trump's 99th day in office, lawmakers left without completing two other measures he's coveted: A Republican health care overhaul and a budget financing government for the entire year.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke with some Trump supporters in Leesburg, Virgina on Friday. Here is what they had to say about the President's performance so far.

Felicity: "He's got some challenges he’s faced like any other new president coming in. Hopefully he can find a ways to overcome those."

"I think some people's opinions have probably changed since the election. He’s said and done some things that are pretty controversial, so I can see how people’s minds have change."

Jason : "I'm a Trump supporter. I believe in what he does. I believe he's going to turn this country around."

"He's the next coming of Reagan for me. Reagan was a great president and he’s heading down the same track."

"He believes in what he believes and his work ethic is just unbelievable."

"I like what he did in Syria. You can't let woman and children be killed off like that."

Angela: "I don’t feel that Trump is the problem. I don’t think as a culture we're giving his a chance."

"He’s the president – we need to respect that."

Shawn: "I think there's a lot of roadblocks coming his way, but I think he’s doing the best he can with what’s he's got."

