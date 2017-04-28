Pres. George H.W. Bush discharged from hospital

Houston Methodist Hospital and Jim McGrath, spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush, released the following statement on Friday:

President George H.W. Bush was discharged today from Houston Methodist Hospital after being treated for a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis. President and Mrs. Bush are very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends and grateful for the outstanding care provided by his doctors and nurses.

Former President George H.W. Bush has recovered from pneumonia but continues to deal with effects of chronic bronchitis, says Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital.

"While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age. This means his airway has a constant, low-level of inflammation that can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia. We continue to monitor his cough and breathing, and expect to discharge him by the end of the week. Once President Bush is home, we will continue aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the chronic bronchitis," Dr. Doerr said in a statement.

Former President George H.W. Bush is in good spirits, according to his family's spokesman Jim McGrath and Houston Methodist Hospital released Monday.

"President George H.W. Bush continue to be in good spirits and is resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital. Mr. Bush will remain in the hospital for a few more days of observation and his medical team hopes to discharge him by the end of the week," according to a statement by Jim McGrath and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Former President Bush has been receiving visits and phone calls from family and friends.

"President Bush feels terrific, and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as VP Dan Quayle today," said McGrath in a tweet last week.

The former President, along with former First Lady Barbara Bush, are scheduled to return to their home in Maine soon.