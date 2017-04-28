2 charged with attempted murder after shots fired at vehicle in Forest Glen, police say

- Police have charged two men with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a vehicle in Forest Glen on Wednesday.

28-year-old Edward Jones and 25-year-old Jeremy Smith face several charges, including attempted second-degree murder, after police say they fired shots at a car on Belvedere Boulevard around 4 p.m.

After receiving a vehicle description, police pulled over a gold Escalade near the 8800 block of Colesville Road and took into custody Smith, who was driving, and another unidentified person.

Police were alerted by residents that a third person, identified as Jones, was seen running through yards in the same area. Officers located Jones and took him into custody. Police say they located a bag belonging to Jones found nearby contained a sizable amount of marijuana, a handgun, a digital scale, plastic bags, and an empty gun magazine.

Jones was charged with attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, firearm-related charges, and drug-related charges.

Smith was charged with attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault.

Montgomery County Police told FOX 5 on Wednesday that this may have been a drug deal gone bad. No one was injured in the shooting.