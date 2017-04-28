Man in traffic court faces felony charges after dropping bag of cocaine, police say

- A man is facing felony charges after courtroom security cameras captured him accidentally dropping what police say was a bag of cocaine during an appearance in court for a minor traffic violation.

FOX News reports that 39-year-old Lemar Reed, of Lorain, Ohio, unknowingly dropped the bag of drugs from his baseball cap when he approached to enter a plea.

A courtroom security officer saw the bag on the floor about an hour later. Police say once it was tested and determined to be cocaine they reviewed the security footage and issued a warrant for Reed's arrest.

"He was only here for a traffic ticket. He made a simple traffic ticket with only the penalty of a fine into a felony," Lorain Municipal Judge Mark Mihok told FOX News. "So, not a good day for him."

